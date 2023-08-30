Oppo launches new clamshell foldable smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Oppo launched new clamshell foldable smartphone named ‘Oppo Find N3 Flip’ in China. The Oppo Find N3 Flip is priced at CNY 6,799 (roughly Rs. 77,000) and CNY 7,599 (roughly Rs. 86,100) for the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations, respectively. It is sold in Mirror Night, Mist Rose, and Moonlight Muse (translated from Chinese) colours.

The Oppo Find N3 Flip is preloaded with Android 13 out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.80-inch AMOLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate as well as a 3.26-inch cover display. The clamshell-style foldable’s cover display is vertically aligned. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage.

The smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup. The camera setup comprises a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor with OIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor. For selfies and video calls, the handset houses a 32-megapixel front camera. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC.