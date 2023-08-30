Sharad Pawar claims Mayawati, BJP are in communication

Sharad Pawar, the leader of the nationalist Congress party (NCP), asserted on Wednesday that Mayawati, the head of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), is in talks with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Pawar stated that there is ‘no clarity from Mayawati’s side’ during a press conference of the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders on Wednesday.

‘Mayawati has still kept communication alive with the BJP. There needs to be clarity about that from her side. Only after that, some understanding can be reached,’ Sharad Pawar said.

The announcement comes one day before the INDIA bloc conference in Mumbai, where opposition leaders are anticipated to develop a coordinated campaign plan to challenge the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The summit will begin on Thursday and last for two days.

Pawar stated that 63 delegates from 28 political parties will attend the third INDIA alliance conference, which will take place on August 31 and September 1.

There is ‘no question’ about Mayawati’s party allying with either the BJP-led NDA or the opposition’s INDIA alliance, she said on social media, despite the fact that some parties are willing to forge an alliance with the BSP. She posted a number of times on the microblogging website Twitter on Wednesday, which has now changed its name to X.