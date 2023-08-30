Simple tips to improve digestion during pregnancy

Pregnancy is a beautiful journey and the experience is different for different people. Maintaining a healthy gut health is important during this period. Gut health of moms-to-be affects the health of the newborn too. The mother’s gut health can affect the overall health of the baby and in fact, dictate their health for life.

A woman’s gut microbiome changes during pregnancy, which may have an impact on how the baby’s immune system matures. It has been observed that babies born through the c-section have a higher chance of growing up with allergies, asthma, or autoimmune diseases as compared to babies born through the normal vaginal mode of delivery.

Tips to improve digestion:

Importance of Prebiotics: Including foods like prebiotics that support gut health is a way to a healthy microbiome during pregnancy. Prebiotics are non-digestible fibers that act as food for the gut microbes. These are naturally found in many food sources. The most easily available ones are bananas, onions, and garlic.

Also Read: Know the difference between male and female sex drive

Probiotics in Diet: Probiotics are another group of gut-friendly foods that contain live microorganisms. Regular consumption of such foods helps maintain a healthy gut environment, which is much needed during pregnancy. Examples of such foods are curd, yogurt, kimchi, and kombucha.

Rainbow Diet: Consuming a rainbow diet, i.e. fruits and vegetables of all colors is important. Fruits and vegetables offer health benefits as they stand for diverse nutrients that the gut needs to stay in shape.

Regulated Medication: It is crucial to exercise caution when it comes to taking any form of medication, particularly antibiotics during pregnancy and lactation. Such decisions should only be made under the direct supervision and guidance of the treating doctor.