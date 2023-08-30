The stage show of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child gets a new cast

The stage production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has introduced a fresh cast for its London show. Taking on the roles are David Ricardo-Pearce as Harry Potter, Polly Frame as Ginny Potter, and Ellis Rae as their son Albus Potter. Among the regulars, Thomas Aldridge continues as Ron Weasley, while Jade Ogugua joins as Hermione Granger, and Taneetrah Porter portrays their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley. Steve John Shepherd assumes the character of Draco Malfoy, accompanied by Harry Acklowe as his son Scorpius Malfoy.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is based on an original narrative by renowned author JK Rowling, with Jack Thorne and John Tiffany crafting the play. Set 19 years after the heroes Harry, Ron, and Hermione’s triumph in saving the wizarding world, the story embarks on a fresh adventure. This time, a new generation of characters emerges at the iconic Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and they encounter spells, a race against time, and a battle to thwart enigmatic forces.

Marking seven years at London’s Palace Theatre last month, the play is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender, and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions, under the direction of John Tiffany. Notably, it stands as the first instance of a Harry Potter tale being presented on stage and holds the distinction of being the eighth story in the series.