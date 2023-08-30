‘Tukde-Tukde Gang’ jab from Minister Kiren Rijiju at Congress in China map controversy

After Congressman Rahul Gandhi described the Chinese claim to Arunachal Pradesh as a ‘very serious’ subject, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju stated India’s armed forces are more than capable of defending its borders.

Kiren Rijiju posted a video from a recent trip to the Kameng Sector in Tawang District, Arunachal Pradesh, on X (previously Twitter). The song ‘kar chale, ham fidaa’ is playing in the background as he interacts with the security personnel in the video.

‘Don’t believe the false propaganda of selfish people and tukde-tukde gang members. Our borders are very safe and our Armed Forces are fully capable of defending our territories,’ Kiren Rijiju said.

‘PM Narendra Modi reversed the Congress Party policy of not developing border infrastructure. Now border roads and critical infrastructures are built as per need,’ he added.

In response to Rahul Gandhi’s assertion that China had already seized Indian territory in Ladakh, the BJP leader made the comment. Rahul Gandhi suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the matter.

‘I have been saying for years that what the PM said, that not one inch of land was lost in Ladakh, is a lie. The entire Ladakh knows that China has transgressed. This map issue is very serious. They have taken away the land. PM should say something about it,’ Rahul Gandhi said.

The so-called ‘standard map of China’ for 2023, which claimed Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin as parts of its territory, sparked a verbal battle between the BJP and the Congress.

India has categorically rejected China’s ‘standard map,’ with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar asserting that Beijing has even released such maps in the past and that it is ‘an old habit’ of China to claim lands that are not its own.