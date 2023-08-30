Ukraine’s capital city Kyiv comes under missile attack; 2 killed from falling debris

Early on Wednesday (August 30), the capital city of Ukraine, Kyiv, was subjected to a missile assault. The attack has been officially acknowledged by authorities, and there were multiple reports of explosions occurring in the city center at approximately 5 am local time. In response to the missile strike, the Kyiv Region Military Administration activated their air defense forces without delay.

According to Ukrainian officials, the missile strike in Kyiv resulted in falling debris that tragically led to the deaths of two individuals.

In a separate incident, a drone assault targeted an airport situated in Pskov, located in northwestern Russia. The city governor, as reported by Reuters, conveyed that the attack damaged four transport planes, specifically Ilyushin 76 aircraft. The force of the drone strike caused two of these transport planes to catch fire. Mikhail Vedernikov, the governor of the Pskov region, shared information about the occurrence via the messaging platform Telegram.

Russian military forces were actively responding to the drone attack at the Pskov airport. Vedernikov posted on Telegram, “The Ministry of Defence is repelling a drone attack on Pskov airport.” Videos shared on social media platforms and Russian media outlets displayed a significant fire at the site, accompanied by a discernible explosion sound.

No casualties have been reported according to available information.

It is noteworthy that Pskov, the location of this incident, is situated over 600 kilometers (372 miles) away from Ukraine and is in close proximity to the Estonian border. As of now, Ukraine has not officially claimed responsibility for this drone attack.

Prior to this occurrence, Pskov had experienced drone attacks in late May. Russian officials have also reported drone assaults in various regions, including Belgorod and central Moscow. Notably, a Ukrainian drone strike resulted in the destruction of a significant Russian long-range bomber near St. Petersburg.

Throughout the ongoing conflict, both Russia and Ukraine have reported frequent incursions by drones. The instances of drone strikes on Russian soil have been notably increasing.

This recent drone attack near Moscow follows a missile strike conducted by Russia on the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, resulting in casualties and injuries. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to respond resolutely to what he referred to as a “terrorist attack” by Russia, asserting that there would be a substantial and tangible reaction.