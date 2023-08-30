Unveiling of ‘Culture Corridor’ G20 museum project is expected at Leaders Summit

India, holding the chair of the influential G20 group, has conceptualized a ‘Culture Corridor’ G20 Digital Museum, aiming to showcase a significant artefact or its digital replica from each member nation and the nine guest countries. This innovative initiative is expected to be revealed at the upcoming G20 Leaders Summit in September, sources revealed on Tuesday. The museum, a blend of physical and digital elements, is likely to feature renowned works like Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa and Johannes Vermeer’s ‘Girl With a Pearl Earring’, presented in digital form alongside physical representations.

During the G20 Culture Ministers’ Meeting in Varanasi, a remarkable performance by a special G20 orchestra called ‘Sur Vasudha’ captivated delegates. As the main Summit approaches, the Culture Ministry is actively engaged in various G20-related projects, including the ‘Culture Corridor’ G20 Digital Museum and a ‘G20 Anthology of Poems – Under the Same Sky’. The grand unveiling of the Culture Corridor project is anticipated during the G20 Leaders Summit scheduled for September 9-10, according to sources.