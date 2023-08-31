4 held after clash during procession leads to Morkanikkara murder

In relation to the murder of a young man during the Kummattikali procession in Morkanikkara, four individuals have been apprehended. The suspects taken into custody are Ananthakrishnan, Akshay, Sreeraj, and Jishnu, as confirmed by the authorities on Thursday morning. Meanwhile, two other suspects, Viswajit and Brahmajit, remain at large.

The victim, Akhil (28), a resident of Mulayam, tragically lost his life in a stabbing incident during the procession held in Morkanikkara, which is situated approximately nine kilometers away from the town. Medical authorities at the Thrissur district hospital have reported that Akhil was already deceased by the time he reached the hospital. Presently, his body has been placed in the mortuary, awaiting post-mortem procedures.