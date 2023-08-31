Dubai Duty Free Raffle Draw: Expat wins $1 million

Dubai: Erwin D., a 46-year old Filipino expat based in Dubai won $1 million in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Series 433 draw. He won the fortune with ticket number 0739 that he bought online early this month.

Erwin works as a visual merchandising supervisor for a major UAE retail company. He has been living in Dubai for the past 20 years. He and friends pool money to buy raffle tickets. He and his 9 friends will share the $1-million prize equally.

Erwin is the 14th Filipino national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Magnat Babaev, a 53-year-old Russian national based in Dubai won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Black) car, with ticket number 0757 in the Finest Surprise Series 1849, which he purchased online on August 14.

Diptiman Guha, a 52-year-old Indian national based in Dubai won a Mercedes Benz G 63 (Selenite Grey Metallic) car, with ticket number 1576 in the Finest Surprise Series 1850, which he purchased on August 23 on his way to Mumbai from Dubai.

Jitesh, an Indian national based in Dubai won a BMW R nineT Pure (Underground Light White) motorbike., with ticket number 0099 which he purchased on August 15 on his way to Kannur, India.