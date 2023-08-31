ED states Navya Nair accepted gifts from arrested IRS officer involved in money laundering.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has discovered that Navya Nair, a Malayalam actor, received jewelry from Sachin Sawant, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer arrested in a money laundering case.

In her statement to the ED, Navya Nair explained that she accepted gifts from Sawant as a friend and had no involvement in any other transactions with him.

The chargesheet filed by the ED reveals that Sawant had visited Navya in Kochi.

Sawant, the former additional commissioner of customs in Lucknow, was apprehended by the ED in June for alleged money laundering. The investigation uncovered assets amassed beyond his legitimate income during his tenure as the deputy director of the Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai. The probe also unearthed benami properties and companies in which he held shares. The ED additionally claimed that there were bank deposits amounting to Rs 1.25 crore in his name, with unspecified origins.

The agency stumbled upon his connection with Navya Nair while scrutinizing his WhatsApp conversations.

Navya Nair’s family stated that they were acquainted with Sawant as fellow residents in the same housing society. Navya assisted him in visiting the Guruvayur temple on multiple occasions, and Sawant had given gifts to Navya’s son for his birthday. However, no gifts were presented to Navya herself. The family confirmed sharing all pertinent details with the ED.