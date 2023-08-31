Elon Musk’s social media platform X will soon offer video and audio calling

Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, is set to introduce video and audio calling features, a move that aligns with the platform’s ambition to become an all-encompassing application. In a recent announcement on Thursday, Musk revealed the impending release of these new capabilities.

In a post on the platform, Musk wrote, “Video & audio calls coming to X.” However, specific details about these features, such as availability and functionality, are yet to be disclosed. While Elon Musk mentioned that the video and audio calling functions will be compatible with iOS, Android, Mac, and PC systems, and they won’t require a phone number, he omitted the exact launch date for these features.

Musk emphasized that X is positioned as an effective global address book, with this unique set of attributes.

Last month, Elon Musk and the recently appointed CEO of the social media platform, Linda Yaccarino, unveiled the platform’s rebranding from Twitter to X. This transformation included replacing Twitter’s iconic blue bird logo with a white X. The platform’s new vision revolves around becoming an “everything app,” enabling users to connect socially, make friends, and manage financial matters, drawing inspiration from China’s WeChat, according to AFP.

In addition to these changes, X introduced a new tool allowing verified businesses to post job listings on their profiles. Moreover, X’s payment branch, Twitter Payments LLC, obtained a significant currency transmitter license from the US state of Rhode Island. This license permits X to engage in various cryptocurrency-related activities, including managing exchanges, wallets, and payment processing. This development empowers X to securely store, transfer, and facilitate digital asset exchanges for its users.

These transformations are in response to X’s declining advertising business. Since Elon Musk assumed control of the platform in October, advertisers have exhibited reluctance due to his management approach and the extensive workforce reductions that severely impacted content moderation. In response, Musk is focused on building a subscriber base and implementing a pay model to generate new revenue streams. The rebranding and the “everything app” concept are strategic components of this effort.