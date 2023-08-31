Group of people harasses sick leopard, clicks selfies and some even tried mounting it in Madhya Pradesh

A distressing incident unfolded in India’s Madhya Pradesh state, where a group of individuals was reportedly caught on video tormenting an ailing leopard. In the footage that circulated online, people were seen taking selfies with the sick animal and even attempting to ride it.

This incident occurred in Iklera village of Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh, according to media reports. Prompt action was taken by the Forest Department upon receiving information about the sick leopard, leading to its rescue.

Initially spotted by villagers in the nearby forests of Iklera, the leopard’s presence initially frightened the residents. However, they soon realized that the animal was exhibiting lethargic behavior and was far from being aggressive.

Unfortunately, this perception seemed to give the villagers the misguided impression that they could interact with the leopard as they pleased.

An individual who was concerned about the situation alerted the forest department about the leopard’s presence. While waiting for assistance, some locals engaged in playful activities with the leopard, including taking selfies. Shockingly, one person even attempted to mount the animal.

Thankfully, a rescue team from Ujjain arrived at Iklera village and successfully relocated the leopard to a safer location.

Forest Officer Santosh Shukla stated that the two-year-old leopard was transported by the rescue team to Van Vihar in Bhopal for a comprehensive medical examination. Forest guard Jitendra Chauhan added that the leopard was found disoriented and struggling to walk properly in the forest. The leopard is currently undergoing treatment at Van Vihar, and its speedy recovery is anticipated.

Recent reports have highlighted a growing number of conflicts between humans and leopards across several Indian states, leading to unfavorable outcomes for both parties. States such as Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, which are known for their substantial leopard populations, have witnessed a surge in such incidents.