India launch date of Aston Martin DB12 announced: Details

Mumbai: British manufacturer of luxury sports cars, Aston Martin announced the India launch date of its DB12. The car will be launched in India on September 29, 2023 at the British High Commission in New Delhi.

The high-performance vehicle will offered at the starting price of Rs 4.80 crore(ex-showroom). Customers can pre-book the vehicle from the company’s authorized showroom. The same also can be done online by visiting Aston Martin’s official website. Amid this, the deliveries are expected to kickstart later this year.

The all-new Aston Martin DB12 will feature a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo, V8 engine. The unit generates a max power of 670 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The car can do a 0-100kmph sprint in just 3.6sec. It has a top speed of 325kmph.