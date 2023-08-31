DH Latest NewsDH NEWSKeralaLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Indian Railways diverts this train: Details

Aug 31, 2023, 08:49 pm IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Railways has decided to divert the e Dhanbad-Alleppey-Alleppey. The train will run on a diverted route on  September 1, and 2. The decision was taken  due to ongoing development works in the Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway.

The train will run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada, and Vijayawada instead of the scheduled routes of Nidadavolu, Eluru, and Vijayawada. The train will not stop at Tadepalligudem and Eluru stations due to the change of route.

 

 

