Indian Railways diverts this train: Details

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Railways has decided to divert the e Dhanbad-Alleppey-Alleppey. The train will run on a diverted route on September 1, and 2. The decision was taken due to ongoing development works in the Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway.

Also Read: India’s GDP to grow at its fastest pace in a year

The train will run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada, and Vijayawada instead of the scheduled routes of Nidadavolu, Eluru, and Vijayawada. The train will not stop at Tadepalligudem and Eluru stations due to the change of route.