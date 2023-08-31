Joe Biden announces $ 95 million to Hawaii for the recovery efforts of Maui after devastating wildfires

US President Joe Biden declared on Wednesday (August 30) that Hawaii would receive $95 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to aid the recovery efforts in Maui following the destructive wildfires that inflicted severe damage on the island.

During a press conference, Biden announced, “Today, I’m announcing $95 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is on the way to Hawaii to harden the ground power, harden the grid we talked about.” He emphasized that these investments are intended to ensure a consistent supply of electricity to homes, hospitals, and water stations, even in the face of intense storms.

Biden further underscored the notion of not just rebuilding, but building a more resilient future. He expressed the need to fortify the island’s infrastructure to withstand future challenges while adhering to Maui’s rebuilding aspirations.

Reflecting on the recent Hurricane Idalia that swept through the Big Bend region of Florida and prompted numerous evacuations, President Biden stated that the undeniable impact of the climate crisis was evident to all. He cited the occurrence of historic floods, intensified droughts, extreme heat, and extensive wildfires causing unprecedented damage, not only in Hawaii but also in various parts of the world.

While addressing the public from the White House, Biden conveyed his commitment to aiding Maui’s residents in their recovery and rebuilding endeavors. He pledged the federal government’s full support to facilitate their return to normalcy. Additionally, he mentioned that $24 million had already been allocated for the removal of hazardous materials left behind in the aftermath of the fires.

Biden recounted his recent visit to Maui alongside First Lady Jill Biden, where they personally witnessed the extent of the devastation and the profound impact on people’s lives. He empathized with the residents who had lost everything and assured them that every possible effort would be made to assist in their recovery and rebuilding journey.