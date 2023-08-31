Partially decapitated body discovered on Wayanad farmland.

A man’s body with a partially severed neck was discovered on a Peechangode farmland near Mananthavadi. The deceased, identified as Kandoth Kattoormakkil Anirudhan, 70, reportedly died by suicide using a woodcutting machine. Anirudhan was working on his land with the machine and didn’t return home, causing his family to worry. A suicide note was found in his room, expressing apologies to his family and clarifying that no one else was responsible for his death.

In the note, Anirudhan apologized to his family for past mistakes and absolved his relatives and friends from any blame. Intriguingly, he had made preparations for his last rites, including gathering firewood and buying new clothing for the occasion. The Vellamunda police conducted an inquest and subsequently transferred the body to the Government Medical College Hospital in Mananthavadi.

Survived by his wife Thanka, son Anoop, and daughter Anitha, Anirudhan’s tragic death has left his family and community in shock.