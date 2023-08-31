Punjab Police apprehend six accomplices of Pakistan-linked terrorist group

Police in Punjab have apprehended six individuals associated with Harwinder Singh Rinda, a Pakistan-based terrorist, who were allegedly plotting to carry out significant criminal activities in the state. The arrests were conducted by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and the Mohali police, as confirmed by Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

According to Yadav’s statement on X, the arrested individuals were found in possession of arms and ammunition, and one of them was connected to a double murder case in Patiala from April 2023. Preliminary investigations indicate that these detainees were planning to execute high-profile crimes within the state. Among the seized items were 5 pistols and 20 live cartridges.