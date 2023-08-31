Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices broke three-day winning streak and ended lower on August 31. BSE Sensex settled at 64,831.41, down 255.84 points or 0.39%. NSE Nifty ended at 19,253.80, 93.70 points or 0.48%.

About 1805 shares advanced, 1703 shares declined, and 142 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers in the market were Maruti Suzuki, Cipla, HDFC Life, Titan Company and Hindalco Industries. Top losers included Adani Enterprises, BPCL, Adani Ports, Eicher Motors and Britannia Industries.

Mixed trend seen on the sectoral front, with oil & gas, power, FMCG and bank down 0.5-1.3%, while realty, metal, capital goods, information technology gained 0.2-0.7%. The BSE midcap index ended flat, while smallcap index rose 0.8%.