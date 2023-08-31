Students in Tamil Nadu protest after being made to clean Head Mistress’ toilet

Parents of students enrolled at the Udayampalayam government school in Thoongavi village, Madathukulam, Tamil Nadu, have accused the Head Mistress, Kalairasi, of compelling students to clean her restroom. In response to these allegations, the parents organized a protest outside the school premises on Wednesday to draw attention to the matter. A concerned parent named Santhoshi shared that HM Kalairasi’s behavior towards students is harsh, often involving verbal abuse. The parents initially believed her actions were part of disciplinary measures, but upon further investigation, they discovered her inappropriate behavior. Allegedly, she has been forcing both girls and boys to clean her toilet, and in cases where students raise objections, she threatens to issue Transfer Certificates (TC). The parents even reported an incident where a class V student was instructed to check the water level in a plastic tank above the toilet, leading to the child’s fall and subsequent injuries.

Kalairasi, the accused Head Mistress, has refuted these allegations, deeming them unfounded. N Geetha, the Chief Education Officer (CEO) of Tiruppur district, mentioned that she recently assumed her position and was unaware of the situation. She assured that she would dispatch the District Education Officer (DEO) to conduct an inquiry at the school. The subsequent action will be determined based on the findings of the inquiry.