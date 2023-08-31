Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to launch ‘Speaking For India’ podcast

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced his plan to launch a podcast series titled ‘Speaking for India’, aiming to provide strong support to the opposition bloc INDIA in countering the BJP. Stalin, who is also the president of DMK, expressed his belief that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will mark the end of BJP’s rule in the country. The DMK is part of the INDIA alliance, a coalition of opposition parties.

In a social media post, Stalin mentioned that he had initiated a question and answer session called “Ungalil Oruvan” (one among you) to share his perspectives. He highlighted the historical significance of DMK’s legacy and its influential leaders like C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi. The podcast series will address the impact of the BJP regime on India and outline the vision of building an inclusive and united nation in the future. This initiative aligns with the ongoing efforts of the opposition alliance to strategize for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and expand its network of allies.