1995 double murder case: Ex-MP Prabhunath Singh receives life sentence

In a recent development, the Supreme Court has handed down a life imprisonment sentence to Prabhunath Singh, a former Member of Parliament from Bihar, in connection with a double murder case dating back to 1995. This verdict was delivered by a three-judge bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, effectively overturning the prior decisions of the trial court and the Patna High Court, which had acquitted Singh in this particular case. Following arguments concerning the severity of the sentence, the bench, including Justices AS Oka and Vikram Nath, ultimately imposed a life term on the convicted individual. A comprehensive order detailing the court’s decision will be made available at a later time.

The case pertained to the tragic killing of two individuals that occurred during the assembly election polling day in Chapra, located in Bihar’s Saran district, back in March 1995. In delivering the conviction, the apex court remarked that there was no room for doubt that Singh, a former MP with multiple terms representing Bihar’s Maharajganj constituency, had played a pivotal role in attempting to eliminate any trace of evidence against him.