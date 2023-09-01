Actor Aparna P Nair found dead at Thiruvananthapuram home

Film and television actress Aparna P. Nair, aged 31, was discovered deceased at her residence in Karamana late on Thursday. Local authorities have registered a case of unnatural death in this matter. During the incident, the actor’s mother and sister were reportedly present at the house. Although she was rushed to a private hospital, she was tragically pronounced dead upon arrival. The police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her passing and have taken statements from her relatives.

Aparna P. Nair leaves behind her daughters, Thraya and Krithika. She has made appearances in various movies, including Meghatheertham, Muddugau, Achaayans Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakkeel, and Kalki. In addition to her film roles, she also portrayed characters in popular TV serials such as Chandanamazha, Aatmasakhi, and Maidhili Veendum Varunnu.