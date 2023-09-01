ATF price sees record 14% increase, the steepest ever

In a significant development, the price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) experienced its most substantial-ever increase of 14 percent, marking the third consecutive hike. This surge amounted to Rs 13,911.07 per kilolitre, bringing the ATF price to Rs 1,12,419.33 per kl in the national capital. These adjustments are attributed to the fluctuating global prices over recent months, with an 8.5 percent increase on August 1 and a 1.65 percent hike on July 1. In total, ATF prices have risen by an impressive Rs 23,116.24 per kl over these three increments. Meanwhile, the commercial cooking gas rate saw a reduction of Rs 157.50 per cylinder, with a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder now priced at Rs 1,522.50 in the national capital.

The changes in fuel prices are a reflection of international trends. As global jet fuel prices have risen alongside increasing crude oil prices, ATF rates have had to adjust accordingly. In contrast, domestic LPG used for cooking remained steady at Rs 903 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital. State-owned fuel retailers, including Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), revise the prices of cooking gas and ATF on the 1st of each month, based on the preceding month’s average international price. Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged for a record 17th consecutive month, with petrol at Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel at Rs 89.62 per litre in the national capital, despite the usual daily adjustments based on international fuel prices having been suspended since April 6, 2022. The last price change occurred on May 22 when the government reduced excise duty to alleviate the impact of surging global oil prices on consumers.