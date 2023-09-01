Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold depreciated marginally in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,040, down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. The yellow metal gained by Rs 360 per 8 gram in the last two days.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading down by Rs 65 or 0.11% at Rs 59,309 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading at Rs 75,750 per kg, lower by Rs 68 or 0.09%. Gold futures had ended yesterday with declines of Rs 105 or 0.18% per 10 gram at Rs 59,373. Silver futures closed higher yesterday at Rs 75,685, up by Rs 595 per kg or 0.78%. Gold futures are down 0.33% or by Rs 194 on the month-to-date basis while up 7.92% or by Rs 4,357 on the year-to-date basis. As for Silver futures, the gains are to the tune of 0.34% or Rs 255 in August while the gains this year stand at 9.03% or Rs 6,269.

Also Read: Oil companies revises LPG cylinder price: New rates

On the Comex, Gold futures were trading at $1,972.70 per troy ounce on Friday, down by $0.30 or 0.02% while Silver futures were trading at $24.985, lower by $0.119 . price of spot gold gained 0.2% to $1,942.56 per ounce. U.S. gold futures climbed 0.2% to $1,969.40. Spot silver added 0.4% to $24.53 per ounce, platinum rose 0.3% to $970.23 and palladium jumped 1.6% to $1,233.63.