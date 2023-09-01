ED investigates in Rajasthan for irregularities in ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted simultaneous searches in multiple cities across Rajasthan on Friday as part of a money laundering probe related to alleged irregularities in the execution of the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission,’ a government initiative, in the state controlled by the Congress party, according to official sources. The searches targeted various properties belonging to engineers, contractors, and former state government officials in locations such as Jaipur, Alwar, and other cities. These actions are being carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and some documents and electronic devices have already been seized. This money laundering case reportedly originated from an initial FIR filed by the Rajasthan Police.

In a separate development, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena had previously alleged a scam amounting to Rs 20,000 crore in the implementation of the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ in Rajasthan. Meena claimed that tenders worth Rs 900 crore had been awarded to two companies based on fraudulent experience certificates in 48 projects under the scheme. This mission’s primary objective is to ensure safe and sufficient drinking water access through household tap connections and is managed by the state Public Health Engineering Department (PHED).