Fatal Shooting at Lucknow Residence of Union Minister Kaushal Kishore’s Son

In the early hours of Friday, a tragic incident unfolded at the residence of Union Minister Kaushal Kishore’s son, Vikas Kishore, where a 30-year-old man named Vinay Srivastava lost his life under mysterious circumstances. While Vikas Kishore was away in Delhi at the time, his friend Vinay Srivastava was shot in the head. The firearm used in the incident was a licensed weapon belonging to Vikas Kishore, as confirmed by his father.

It’s noteworthy that the property on which the house stands is owned by Kaushal Kishore, the Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs and BJP MP from Lucknow’s Mohanlalganj constituency. However, the house has not been officially registered, as stated by the minister’s wife, Jai Devi.

The sequence of events leading to this tragedy began with Vinay Srivastava being invited for dinner by four individuals residing in the house. An altercation erupted during the dinner, as reported in the complaint filed by the victim’s brother. The fatal shooting occurred around 4 am, as disclosed by Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Akash Kulhary.

Kaushal Kishore expressed that the firearm is registered in his son’s name, who was in Delhi at the time of the incident. He further stated, “He left Lucknow for Delhi on Thursday evening. He had left the gun at his residence, and police are investigating how the weapon was used in the incident and by whom.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Raj confirmed that the deceased suffered a single gunshot wound to the head and that the gun used in the incident was recovered at the crime scene. Verification of the firearm’s registration in Vikas Kishore’s name is ongoing.

According to the complaint, Vinay Srivastava was a friend of Vikas Kishore and frequently stayed at the house. The complainant raised suspicions surrounding the circumstances of his brother’s death.

Jai Devi, an MLA representing the Malihabad constituency of Lucknow, clarified, “The land on which the house is built is in my husband’s name. The house has not been registered yet. I built it for my son Vikas Kishore, who lived there.”