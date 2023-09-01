INDIA bloc praises ISRO for Chandrayaan-3 mission’s successful launch

The INDIA opposition alliance celebrated ISRO’s successful launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mission in a resolution passed on Friday. They acknowledged the six decades of dedicated effort that went into building and enhancing ISRO’s capabilities, hoping that these remarkable achievements would inspire a scientific mindset in society and motivate young people to excel in science.

In their resolution, the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) expressed global anticipation for the upcoming launch of the Aditya-L1 mission scheduled for Saturday. They highlighted the excitement generated by the Chandrayaan-3 mission worldwide and its significance.

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft, set to be launched by the Bengaluru-based space agency, is designed for remote solar corona observations and in situ solar wind observations at the L1 point, approximately 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. This mission marks India’s first dedicated effort in studying the Sun from space, underscoring ISRO’s expanding role in space exploration.