IndiGo introduces flights connecting Delhi and Itanagar

IndiGo, the low-cost carrier, has unveiled plans for a direct flight between Delhi and Itanagar, set to commence on October 2. The airline is scheduled to operate four weekly flights connecting New Delhi to the capital of Arunachal Pradesh on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Flight 6E 5927 will depart from New Delhi at 9:10 am, arriving at Hollongi Airport in Itanagar by noon. The return flight, 6E 5928, will leave Hollongi at 12:30 pm and reach the national capital at 3:25 pm. This initiative enhances regional accessibility within India and provides more travel options for both business and leisure travelers.

IndiGo had previously launched operations from Hollongi Airport, formerly known as Donyi Polo Airport, on November 28, 2022, with flights connecting Itanagar to Mumbai and Kolkata. This new route not only strengthens domestic connectivity but also promotes economic development, as stated by Vinay Malhotra, head of global sales at IndiGo. The airline’s commitment to expanding accessibility in the northeastern region is reflected in its connections to seven out of the eight states in the area. This increased access to Itanagar is expected to boost tourism, benefiting attractions such as Ita Fort, Jawaharlal Nehru Museum, Namdapha National Park, and Tawang. IndiGo, with its extensive fleet and network, continues to grow its domestic and international presence.