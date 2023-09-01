PM-eBus Sewa: Deploying 10,000 electric buses for improved last-mile transportation

In a move to enhance last-mile connectivity, a total of 10,000 electric buses, known as e-buses, will be allocated to 169 cities through the ‘PM-eBus Sewa’ initiative over the next five to six months. This initiative will operate on a public-private partnership (PPP) model and aims to bolster city bus services. Under this scheme, the central government plans to procure air-conditioned buses to improve urban transportation, as stated by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Hardeep Singh Puri.

Furthermore, MoHUA secretary Manoj Joshi revealed that state governments are expected to submit their proposals by September 30, following already-issued guidelines. These electric buses promise a metro-like experience for commuters and will offer ticketing through an automated fare system. The ‘PM-eBus Sewa’ scheme involves collaboration between central and state governments, along with service providers, who will receive compensation ranging from Rs 20 to 40 per kilometer. This initiative, approved by the Union Cabinet, aims to promote eco-friendly mobility solutions.

According to officials, the ‘PM-eBus Sewa’ scheme is expected to incur a total cost of approximately Rs 57,613 crore. Of this amount, the Central government will contribute Rs 20,000 crore, while the remaining expenses will be shouldered by the respective states. Priority will be given to cities lacking organized bus services, and this allocation will extend until 2037. The scheme comprises two segments: the enhancement of city bus services in 169 cities and the promotion of green urban mobility initiatives in 181 cities. Electric buses will be deployed in cities with populations ranging from 3 lakh to 40 lakh, with support for bus operations spanning a decade. City administrations will be responsible for managing the bus services and remunerating bus operators.

During the event, an electronic book version showcasing completed ministry projects from the past nine years was unveiled by the housing and urban affairs minister. Additionally, Minister Puri emphasized the substantial progress achieved under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U). This mission has resulted in a remarkable fourfold increase in waste processing, rising from 18 percent in 2014 to an impressive 75.20 percent in 2023. The segregation and door-to-door collection of municipal solid waste have also witnessed significant improvements, thanks to the efforts undertaken as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, as stated by a ministry official.