Stock Market: Equity benchmark indices end higher

Sep 1, 2023, 04:53 pm IST

Mumbai:  Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher on September 1 amid buying across the sectors barring pharma. BSE Sensex  ended at 65,387.16, up 555.75 points or 0.86%. NSE Nifty settled   at 19,435.30, up 181.50 points or 0.94%.

About 2103 shares advanced, 1456 shares declined, and 108 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers included NTPC, ONGC, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Maruti Suzuki. Top  losers were Cipla, HDFC Life, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, UltraTech Cement and Nestle India.

Except pharma, all other sectoral indices ended higher with power, metal, auto, oil & gas and bank up 1-2.7%. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained 0.7% each.

 

