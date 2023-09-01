TMC in Goa urges government to reduce LPG prices to Rs 500

The Goa unit of the Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) has called for a significant reduction in the price of LPG cylinders, aiming to bring them down to Rs 500, in order to ease the financial burden on the general public. Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik, the general secretary of the state unit, expressed that the recent decision by the central government to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 was viewed as a reactive move in response to the growing influence of the INDIA alliance, which is gaining traction among various opposition parties nationwide.

In response to the Union government’s price cut, which was intended to alleviate the impact of rising inflation and counter the Congress party’s promise of cheaper LPG in the upcoming assembly elections, the cost of LPG cylinders in Goa has decreased from Rs 1,125 to Rs 917. TMC Goa emphasized their demand for further relief, advocating for LPG cylinder prices to be lowered to Rs 500. Additionally, Naik urged the BJP-led government in Goa to fulfill its 2022 state assembly election pledge of providing three free LPG cylinders to consumers, suggesting that the subsidy benefit should be extended to all consumers, not just those below the poverty line.