Aparna Nair’s Mother Accuses Husband Sanjith in Suicide Tragedy

Film and television actor Aparna Nair’s tragic death by suicide has been shadowed by troubling allegations against her husband, Sanjith, as detailed by her grieving mother, Beena. In a heart-wrenching conversation with Manorama News, Beena accused Sanjith of subjecting Aparna to severe mental torment, even going so far as to suggest abetment to suicide. The weight of responsibility for Aparna’s untimely demise rests heavily on Sanjith’s shoulders, according to Beena.

The devastating incident unfolded shortly after Aparna’s poignant video call with her mother, where she allegedly conveyed her inability to endure Sanjith’s emotional abuse any longer. Beena shared Aparna’s distressing words: “Only Aparna and Sanjith know what happened between them. She phoned me on Friday morning and told me that she was ‘leaving’. Immediately, I contacted Sanjith and asked him to check whether Aparna is safe or not. I directed him to break open the door and stop her from taking any wrong step. But he was not ready to pay heed to my words,” lamented Beena.

Tragically, it took Sanjith nearly 30 minutes to discover Aparna hanging lifelessly in her room, following Beena’s anguished call. Beena firmly believes that if Sanjith had acted promptly upon receiving the distressing call, Aparna’s life might have been spared.

Reports suggest that Sanjith, struggling with alcoholism, consistently subjected Aparna to mental torment. Beena confirmed the troubled state of their marital life, underscoring the gravity of their domestic turmoil.

Aparna Nair, the 33-year-old actor known for her roles in films like ‘Meghatheertham,’ ‘Muthugau,’ ‘Achayans,’ ‘Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakil,’ ‘Kalki,’ and popular television serials such as ‘Chandanamazha,’ ‘Atmasakhi,’ and ‘Maithili Veendum,’ was discovered hanging at her residence near Karamana on that fateful Thursday night. Aparna had been residing with her husband and their two children.

The heartbreaking incident transpired around 7.30 PM, with the police being alerted by the private hospital where Aparna was rushed after being found hanging. The authorities have initiated an investigation into the tragic incident, registering a case for unnatural death.