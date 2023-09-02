Eighteen people killed by police officials in a shootout in the northeast region of South Africa

A deadly shootout occurred in the northeastern region of South Africa on Friday, resulting in the deaths of eighteen individuals who were suspected of planning to rob a cash truck, according to police officials.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) issued a statement explaining that when the police arrived at the location, the group of suspected robbers opened fire, prompting the police to return fire. The statement confirmed that “sixteen males and two females were declared dead at the scene.”

SAPS National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola spoke to reporters in Makhado, Limpopo province, which is located 400 kilometers (250 miles) northeast of Johannesburg. He revealed that a police officer was “seriously injured” and hospitalized for medical care. The shootout lasted for approximately 90 minutes, Masemola noted.

Masemola alleged that the suspects had planned a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist and had been involved in similar crimes in other provinces. “We do believe this syndicate has been involved in a number of CITs in this province, Mpumalanga, and Gauteng,” he stated.

According to the police, the investigation into the suspected robbers began in January with the assistance of the country’s intelligence unit, and they had been tracking their movements for several days. “Our intention was to arrest them before they go out and commit the crime,” Masemola explained.

Cash truck heists have become alarmingly common in the crime-plagued southern African nation. Last year, police killed ten suspects in a cash-in-transit shootout, which occurred after alleged robbers reportedly opened fire on a police helicopter, injuring one of the pilots.

In May, Police Minister Bheki Cele reported a “stubborn increase” in cash-in-transit robberies, with over 20 percent more cases reported in the first three months of the year, totaling 64 cases.

The crime statistics presented by the minister every quarter have consistently shown a rising trend in crime rates over the past few months in a country with one of the highest crime rates globally.

Police officials stated that they are intensifying efforts to combat serious and violent crimes across the country. Four individuals were arrested in connection with the alleged cash truck robbery plan, with Masemola revealing that the suspects had prepared an explosive device for use in targeting a cash depot in the province. Additionally, the suspects had plans to use an ambulance for transporting the stolen money to the Gauteng province of the country.