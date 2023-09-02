Huawei launches new smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Huawei Mate 60 was launched in China. The new handset comes as a successor to the Huawei Mate 50, that debuted in September last year.

The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of Huawei Mate 60 is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 68,500). Price details of the 12GB RAM + 512GB and 12GB RAM + 1TB storage models haven’t been revealed at this moment. The handset is offered in South Waxy Purple, White Sand Silver, Yachuan Green, and Yachuan Black (translated from Chinese) colours.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Mate 60 runs on Harmony OS 4 and features a 6.69-inch LTPO OLED (1,216×2,688 pixels) display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, and 1440Hz PWM dimming. The screen has Kunlun glass protection as well. Huawei did not revealed the chipset the new handset is using.

The Huawei Mate 60 sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.4 lens and OIS (optical image stabilisation) support, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 lens, and a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with f/3.4 aperture and OIS support. For selfies and video chats, there is a single 8-megapixel sensor on the front with an f/2.4 lens.

The handset offers a new two-way Beidou satellite messaging functionality that allows users to send and receive messages through satellite. Other connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include a gravity sensor, Infrared (IR) sensor, hall sensor, gyroscope, compass, ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, in-display fingerprint scanner and proximity sensor. It is backed by a 4,750Ah battery in the Huawei Mate 60 that supports 66W fast charging, 50W wireless fast charging, and reverse wireless charging.