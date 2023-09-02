India’s first solar mission ready for its launch

ISRO is ready to launch India’s inaugural solar mission, Aditya L1, from the spaceport. The countdown is in progress for this significant event. Scheduled for 11.50 am, Aditya-L1 will be launched into space using ISRO’s reliable Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). After a journey spanning approximately 1.5 million kilometers over 125 days, the spacecraft will be positioned in a Halo orbit around the Lagrangian point L1, the location closest to the Sun. This mission’s primary objectives encompass gaining insights into Coronal Heating and Solar Wind Acceleration, studying the initiation of Coronal Mass Ejection, investigating near-earth space weather, and analyzing the distribution of solar wind.

Aditya-L1 is equipped with seven scientific payloads to conduct this comprehensive solar study. This solar expedition follows ISRO’s successful moon mission, Chandrayaan 3, underscoring India’s expanding capabilities and achievements in space exploration.