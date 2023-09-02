Kashmir experiences rising demand as travel hotspot after the pandemic: HAI

The Hotel Association of India (HAI) has unveiled a forward-looking document called “Vision 2047,” outlining a 25-year roadmap for the future of the hospitality and tourism industry in Kashmir. According to HAI, the region’s popularity as a travel destination has been on the rise in the post-pandemic era, particularly in the context of adventure tourism. This increased appeal aligns with a growth in tourist numbers, supported by both the Central government and the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

In the past year, approximately 18 million tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir, and the hosting of G20-related events and the Miss World program this year have positioned the Union Territory as a significant player in event tourism. HAI notes that the recent G20 meeting held in the region not only boosted local tourism but also showcased its potential as a destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) as well as wedding tourism. KB Kachru, Vice President of HAI, attributes this resurgence in tourism to Kashmir’s rich history, culture, and natural beauty.

The HAI report not only highlights the positive trends but also addresses the challenges in achieving sustainable tourism growth. It suggests policy interventions to help meet tourism targets. The Union government’s substantial budget allocation of Rs 786 crores for the Jammu and Kashmir tourism sector, a significant increase from previous years, underscores the commitment to harnessing tourism’s potential for job creation and inclusive economic growth. The report envisions a dynamic and vibrant hospitality industry that contributes to India’s development goals, with a focus on the nation’s centenary celebration of Independence in 2047. HAI released this report following a meeting with Union Secretary (Tourism) V Vidyavathi, during which they presented her with a copy of the document.