Kerala Makes History with Largest Female Firefighter Cohort

The Kerala Fire and Rescue Services Academy, operated by the Department of Fire and Rescue Services, is on the verge of making history this Monday. Accompanying the academy, a remarkable group of 84 women is poised to etch their names in the annals of firefighting, becoming the largest cohort of female trainees in the country. Notably, this marks a watershed moment, as it’s the inaugural recruitment of women into the state’s fire and rescue department.

These pioneering firewomen earned their positions after the state government created 100 new posts specifically for them. According to Arun Bhaskar, director of the department’s Civil Defence Academy, “84 women have been selected based on the result of the PSC examination and the performance in the physical and mental tests. They will be given six months training at the academy and then a six-month fire station attachment training, before allowing them to engage in rescue operations.”

It’s worth noting that four years ago, the state government established 100 positions equivalent to civil police officers (CPO) in the police service, providing these women with a basic salary of Rs 27,000 per month. Upon completing their training and a one-year probationary period, they will qualify for all other allowances and have the potential for promotion up to the rank of Fire Station Officer, akin to a police sub-inspector.

The majority of these women are graduates, with the exact number of general and professional degree holders to be confirmed during the certificate verification process on the first day of training.

This momentous event is the first of its kind in India, where such a substantial number of women are being trained as fire and rescue personnel simultaneously. As Arun Bhaskar stated, “Though we are late to introduce women firefighters, we have been able to bring in the maximum numbers at one go itself.”

Initially, the plan was to recruit 15 women each in Kozhikode, Ernakulam, and Thiruvananthapuram, and five each in other district headquarters out of the 100 created posts. After their basic training at the academy, they will undergo station training at the respective stations and then be deployed for rescue operations at various locations.

To ensure the best possible training and facilities for this inaugural batch, a woman sub-inspector and six women constables from the Kerala police academy have been recruited to train the newcomers. Additionally, six women home guards have been brought in to serve as hostel wardens and assistants.

Importantly, the training modules for women remain unchanged, as they will train under the same rigorous standards prepared for men. This comprehensive one-year training will encompass a wide range of skills, including safe high-rise building rescues, basic life support, fire protection, firefighting, industrial fire safety, mountain rescue, underwater rescue, flood rescue, self-rescue, proficiency in handling various chemical hazards, first-aid, smoky and dark room rescue, among others.

The training program will be inaugurated by the Director General of Police (DGP) K Padmakumar IPS on September 4 at 11 am at Fire and Rescue Services Academy in Viyyur, Thrissur.

This initiative aligns with the department’s goal of increasing women’s representation to one-third of the total personnel in the fire and rescue force, marking a significant step towards that vision.