Moto launches new 5G smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Motorola launched new 5G smartphone named’Moto G84 5G’ in India . The 12GB + 256GB variant of the Moto G84 5G is priced in India at Rs. 19,999. It is also available for a flat Rs. 1,000 discount on ICICI Bank credit cards or a Rs. 1,000 off in a Flipkart exchange offer. It will be available for purchase starting at 12 PM IST on September 8 in Viva Magenta and Marshmallow Blue colours with vegan leather finish. It is also available in a Midnight Blue 3D acrylic glass finish variant.

The handset features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) pOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness level of 1300 nits. The phone is powered by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It runs on Android 13 and Motorola promises an year of Android updates and three years of security patches.

The dual rear camera unit of the Moto G84 5G includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor. The front camera is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support.