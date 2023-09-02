Navya Nair’s Cryptic Instagram Response to Controversy

Navya Nair’s response to the recent controversy is shrouded in cryptic symbolism, as evidenced by her latest Instagram post. Accompanying a mesmerizing dance video, her caption delivers a powerful message, stating, “Continue dancing even in times of despair. Amidst intense battles, even when your wounds are fresh and bleeding, dance on in that crimson tide.” This enigmatic statement is further underscored by the inclusion of the hashtag #lethimwhoiswithoutsincastthefirststone.

The controversy that has embroiled Navya Nair revolves around allegations of receiving gifts from IRS officer Sachin Sawant, who was subsequently arrested in a money laundering case. Throughout this tumultuous period, Navya’s family has steadfastly maintained that she only knew Sawant as a neighbor in Mumbai. In the wake of these accusations, the actor has found herself targeted by a relentless barrage of cyber attacks, amplifying the challenges she faces in navigating this turbulent situation.