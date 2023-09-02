Punjab revenue officials strike as government and bureaucrats clash in standoff

Tensions are escalating between the AAP-led Punjab government and the state’s bureaucracy. Following the suspension of two IAS officers by the government due to the leak of a government file concerning panchayat polls, the Revenue Patwari Union, consisting of patwaris and kanungos (land record officials), initiated an indefinite strike. They accused the government of pressuring them to work across multiple revenue circles.

The suspension of the two senior IAS officers has drawn criticism from the state’s top bureaucracy, as the leaked file, which led to the announcement of panchayat elections, bears the signatures of the Chief Minister and the Rural Development minister. Many senior officers argue that the officers in question were simply following the instructions of their political superiors. Additionally, some Punjab Civil Service (PCS) officers expressed their concerns, stating that downgrading them from Class A to Class B was a regressive move. Despite verbal assurances from the Chief Minister, the PCS Officers’ Association noted that the government’s actions have not met their expectations, adding to the growing tension.