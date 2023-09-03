Chandrayaan-3 Rover Enters Sleep Mode for Moon’s Frigid Night

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has officially confirmed that the Chandrayaan-3 rover, Pragyan, has successfully concluded its designated tasks and transitioned into a crucial sleep mode. This strategic move is in preparation for the upcoming lunar night, an incredibly harsh period lasting more than two weeks, where temperatures can plummet to a bone-chilling -280 degrees Fahrenheit, rendering equipment operation virtually impossible.

In an update shared on the ISRO’s social media platform, previously known as Twitter, the organization announced the deactivation of the payloads, namely the Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS) and Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS). ISRO stated, “Data from these payloads is transmitted to Earth via the Lander, and the battery is currently fully charged.” Moreover, they added, “The solar panel is positioned to capture the first rays of sunlight, expected on September 22, 2023, while the receiver remains active,” as reported by the Indian space agency.

In the event that the rover does not awaken from its extended lunar slumber, ISRO poignantly reminded us that it will forever remain as India’s lunar ambassador. This statement serves as a poignant reflection on the rover’s significance in India’s lunar exploration endeavors.

ISRO chairman S Somanath also shared a noteworthy development, revealing that the rover had journeyed approximately 100 meters away from the ‘Vikram’ lander in preparation for its dormancy.

India’s historic moon mission touched down on August 23, marking a monumental achievement with a successful soft landing on the South Pole and establishing India as the first nation to accomplish this extraordinary feat.