Delhi Minor Arrested for Killing Tutor Who Sexually Assaulted Him

In a recent, tragic incident, a juvenile has been taken into custody in connection with the alleged murder of his 28-year-old tutor. The tutor had been accused of sexually assaulting the minor on multiple occasions, according to the police’s statement released on Saturday.

The arrest of the accused took place on Friday, following a three-day period during which he is believed to have committed the act of revenge by using a sharp weapon to end the life of his alleged assailant.

Reports suggest that the police were alerted to the crime scene at approximately 2:15 pm on Wednesday, when an apartment on the second floor of a building in Jamia Nagar, Batla House, was discovered with its door ajar and bloodstains outside. Upon their arrival, the police found the lifeless body of the tutor on the apartment floor, bearing severe cut injuries on his neck.

The deceased, who earned a living as a private tutor, had been residing with his family opposite Makka Palace Hotel in Zakir Nagar, as stated by a senior police officer. This unfortunate incident has left the community in shock and raises questions about the protection and well-being of minors in such situations.