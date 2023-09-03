Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai receives a Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement Award at the Venice Film Festival

On Saturday at the Venice Film Festival, Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai was honored with a Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement Award, prompting a heartfelt response as he was met with an extended standing ovation. Leung, his eyes glistening with emotion, described it as a dream come true.

Leung gained global acclaim for his roles in films directed by Wong Kar-wai, including “In the Mood for Love” in 2000 and “2046” in 2004. He also starred in three films that won the prestigious Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival: “A City of Sadness” in 1989, “Cyclo” in 1995, and “Lust, Caution” in 2007, directed by Ang Lee, who presented him with the award on Saturday.

In an interview prior to the ceremony, the 61-year-old Leung spoke about how acting had helped him overcome shyness. “I used to keep all my emotions inside. I didn’t express my feelings to others,” he revealed.

He also shared details about his upcoming projects, including the Hong Kong crime thriller “The Goldfinger,” set to premiere later in the year, in which he will reunite with Andy Lau, his co-star from the 2002 hit “Infernal Affairs.” This time around, their roles are reversed, with Leung playing the antagonist. He found the challenge of portraying the villain intriguing.

Leung mentioned another significant endeavor: his debut in a European film titled “Silent Friend,” directed by Hungary’s Ildikó Enyedi. He expressed his intent to dedicate around eight months to prepare for the role, as he is cast as a neuroscientist, a field he is not familiar with. His preparation involves extensive reading and academic research to understand the complexities of neuroscience.

This accolade at the Venice Film Festival was a testament to Tony Leung Chiu-wai’s remarkable career and contributions to cinema, and it marked a significant milestone in his illustrious journey as an actor.