KL Rahul Chosen for World Cup; Sanju Misses Selection: Report

In the impending ICC World Cup, wicketkeeper-batsman K.L. Rahul is poised to secure his spot within India’s 15-member squad, as reported by The Indian Express. Regrettably, Sanju Samson, who was a part of the Asia Cup as a traveling reserve along with Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna, will miss out on the prestigious event.

The selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, traveled to Sri Lanka for discussions with Indian captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid to finalize the squad. This crucial meeting followed the washed-out India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup game in Kandy.

Rahul faced a setback at the start of the Asia Cup, missing India’s initial matches due to an unrelated niggle, notwithstanding his prior right thigh injury that necessitated surgical intervention. The medical team greenlit his inclusion after assessing his fitness, and he’s been actively practicing at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. It’s anticipated that he will join the Indian team in the Asia Cup.

India’s squad for the World Cup features familiar faces, with Rohit Sharma leading the batting alongside Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Suryakumar Yadav. Additionally, Ishan Kishan, who showcased his prowess with an impressive 82 against Pakistan, secures his place as a wicketkeeper-batsman.

The all-rounder contingent comprises Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Shardul Thakur. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj will handle the pace department, while Kuldeep Yadav assumes the role of the specialist spinner within the squad.

Following their Asia Cup campaign, India is scheduled to play three ODIs against Australia at home from September 22-27. The team will also participate in warm-up matches against England and the Netherlands on September 30 and October 3, respectively, before commencing their World Cup journey against Australia in Chennai on October 8.