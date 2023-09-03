On its first day, Samantha-Vijay starrer ‘Kushi’ globally grosses Rs 30.1 crore

The romantic drama “Kushi,” starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, achieved an impressive global earnings of Rs 30.1 crore on its very first day of release, as confirmed by the film’s producers, Mythri Movie Makers. This remarkable feat was shared on their official X (formerly Twitter) page, where they hailed “Kushi” as a blockbuster family entertainer. The post also hinted at a promising Day 2 ahead. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, known for “Majili,” this Telugu-language film marks the second collaboration between Prabhu and Deverakonda since their work together in the 2018 Telugu biographical drama “Mahanati,” which centered on the life of legendary actor Savitri.

“Kushi,” with its stellar cast and strong opening day collection, has captured the attention of audiences worldwide. It showcases the chemistry between Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, promising a memorable cinematic experience for fans of Telugu cinema.