On suspicion of stealing goats, Dalit man, friend tortured while chained upside down

In Telangana’s Manchirial district, a Dalit man and his buddy were hanged upside down in a shed and subjected to cruel torture on the grounds that they had allegedly stolen goats.

Komurajula Ramulu, his wife Swaroopa, and their son Srinivas, three of the accused, have been detained and charged with attempted murder and atrocities against Dalits.

When Ramulu’s goat went missing on Friday, according to the police, the incidence happened. Teja, a cowherd, and Chilumula Kiran, a Dalit acquaintance, were summoned to the shed on suspicion of robbing the goat. The men were hanged and beaten by Ramulu, his wife, and son.

The police started an investigation under the SC/ST Act following the receipt of a complaint from Kiran’s wife. On Saturday, SSI Chandrakumar and ACP Sadaiah of Bellampally visited the scene of the tragedy.

The three accusers, Ramulu, Swaroopa, and Srinivas, have been detained by authorities and are being held in judicial custody, according to ACP Sadaiah.