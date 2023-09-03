Over 300 intercity express trains will face service disruptions due to G20 Summit

The Northern Railway has published a list of more than 300 trains that will experience disruptions in service due to the upcoming G20 Summit scheduled for September 9 and 10 in Delhi. To adhere to security advisories, these trains will either be canceled, redirected to alternative routes or stations temporarily, affecting operations from September 8 to 11, as per an official statement.

The Northern Railway reports that the services of 207 trains will be terminated, terminals for 15 trains will be changed, and routes for six trains will be diverted. Additionally, 70 trains, including the Jammu Tawi-New Delhi Rajdhani and Tejas Rajdhani Hazrat Nizamuddin, will have extra stoppage stations added to mitigate passenger inconveniences. Furthermore, the starting and ending points of 36 trains will be altered, and three trains will skip Delhi’s Kishan Ganj during the summit. Travelers planning journeys during these days are advised to review train schedules and routes to prevent any inconveniences, according to a railway official.