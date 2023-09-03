PM Modi Aims for India to Conquer Poverty by 2047

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his optimism regarding India’s battle against poverty, aiming to achieve victory by 2047. In his Independence Day address, Modi emphasized the significant opportunity that lies within this timeframe, foreseeing India’s transition into a developed nation. He stated, “The period till 2047 is a huge opportunity. Indians living in this era have a great chance to lay a foundation for growth that will be remembered for the next 1,000 years.”

Modi further shared his vision for India’s future, envisioning comprehensive poverty eradication, top-tier health, education, and social outcomes, and the absence of corruption, casteism, and communalism in national life. He elaborated on these goals during an interview with senior staff, including Editor-in-Chief Vijay Joshi.

Amid India’s role as host for the G20 Summit, Modi advocated for the “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas” (together for development) model, highlighting the global shift from a GDP-centric approach to a human-centric one. He noted the G20’s substantial influence in terms of economic might but emphasized the evolving world order post-Covid, emphasizing the importance of a human-centric perspective.

Modi shed light on India’s economic progress, growing global stature, and contributions to addressing challenges such as cybersecurity, debt traps, biofuel policies, UN reforms, and climate change. He proudly stated, “India is being seen as a nation of over one billion aspirational minds, more than two billion skilled hands, and hundreds of millions of young people.”

The Prime Minister discussed the evolution of G20, from its origin as a response to economic crises to its expanded role in addressing immediate global challenges, acknowledging India’s human-centric development model. He highlighted that India’s words and vision were viewed as a roadmap for the future when it assumed the G20 presidency.

Under Modi’s leadership, G20 meetings were held across India, showcasing the country’s diverse demographics, democracy, and development achievements. These meetings underscored that India’s solutions to global challenges were already being implemented successfully, with speed and scale.

Addressing the global debt crisis, Modi emphasized the importance of financial discipline and cautioned against short-term populism, which often harms the poorest and most vulnerable. He advocated for United Nations reforms to better represent contemporary global realities.

Furthermore, Modi supported the inclusion of the African Union as a full member of the G20, highlighting the necessity of recognizing all voices in shaping the planet’s future.