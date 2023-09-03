Ramachandra Boss & Co Sues Social Media Saboteurs

Ramachandra Boss & Co’s production team is taking a resolute stance against individuals engaging in detrimental activities on social media platforms. They have identified the presence of fraudulent accounts across Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram, all being used with malicious intent to disparage the film. Furthermore, these individuals have been consistently targeting the BookMyShow app, where they post fabricated reviews and assign low ratings, causing undue inconvenience to potential ticket buyers.

In response to the harm caused by these actions, concerned parties have initiated legal proceedings against these wrongdoers. The team’s objections are directed at both the fake accounts responsible for reviewing the film and those leaving derogatory comments.

Headlined by the talented Nivin Pauly and masterfully directed by Haneef Adeni, the film also boasts a remarkable cast, including Vinay Fort, Mamita Baiju, Arsha Baiju, and Jaffer Idukki in pivotal roles. Their collective efforts have brought this project to life, making it a target for unwarranted negativity that the production team is now determined to address through legal means.