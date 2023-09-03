Sonia Gandhi hospitalized at Ganga Ram, condition stable

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been hospitalized at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi due to a mild fever. Despite this, her condition remains stable, according to sources on Sunday. She was admitted to the central Delhi hospital on Saturday evening, as confirmed by a senior doctor. The medical team is closely monitoring her condition, but there is no cause for immediate concern.

